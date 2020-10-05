Masa sees spike in registration for programs

Masa Israel has seen a significant spike in demand for its various programs in Israel, with a 15% increase overall in applications for the different courses and tracks it offers for young Diaspora Jews. Within those figures, Masa has seen a 36% increase in registration for its Masa Career program and a 40% increase for its MasaGap program above the numbers for 2019. Masa Career places college and university graduates from around the world in five month professional internship programs with different Israeli companies and organizations, providing participants with work experience and extra resume gravitas. Masa Gap offers a variety of programs based around volunteering, interning, or studying initiatives for post high-school youth. Many of the recent Masa Gap participants arrived in Israel during the course of August and September, with another large influx expected while the Masa Career participants arrive during the course of the year. Masa director Ofer Gutman explained that the spike in demand and registration for Masa programming was due to the fact that many young people in the Diaspora have since the COVID-19 pandemic began either lost jobs or experienced trouble finding employment after university. In addition, some young Jews are reluctant to embark on expensive university degrees when the entire course is conducted by video conference, and so have deferred their entry. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });This has provided a large supply of Jewish youth looking for different options, for which Masa appears to be an attractive option. In addition, Gutman says that many similar international programs for study and volunteering have simply shut down, whereas those Masa provides in the Jewish state have remained open.The organization will also be shortly launching Masa Remote Study whereby those who have decided to start their university courses online can do so while participating in Masa programs in Israel. “We’re providing them with networking and volunteering opportunities, as well travel in Israel, life in dorms, extra-curricular activities, so they can have a college experience in Israel,” said Gutman.He noted that many of those arriving now initially registered in the spring, when Israel was still handling the coronavirus pandemic well. Gutman said however that registration is still high despite the massive increase in infection rates in Israel, the high number of severe cases, and the current lockdown, with 230 new participants registering since Rosh Hashanah alone. “In this crazy situation, people are rethinking their path, and this is a great time to take a pause and explore Israel,” said Gutman. "Our programs are giving great opportunities for international experience, professional growth and connection to Israel, and even though we’re in a lockdown at the moment, I think it’s a very temporary situation and I trust the Israeli government that it wont be long before we’re back to a good situation.”