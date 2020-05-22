Masked gunmen in Qalqilya shoot in the air in support of Abbas

Masked gunmen in the city of Qalqilya shot gunshots into the air on Friday night to express support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to end security cooperation with Israel, Kan reported in a tweet.
In the video, the men can be seen firing into the air, a sign of happiness in some Arab societies which is also done on weddings to express joy.
The PA decision came after growing signs that the newly sworn-in Israeli government means to annex some parts of the West Bank as suggested in the Deal of the Century proposed by US President Donald Trump.
The plan includes an Israeli annexation of 30% of the lands, mostly of Jewish towns, and allowing the Palestinians to have a state on the other 70%. Yet Israeli right-leaning politicians repeated that while they view the annexation as a good thing, they will oppose the creation of such a state.