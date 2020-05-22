Masked gunmen in Qalqilya shoot in the air in support of Abbas



pic.twitter.com/95ATQy2pbu תיעוד: רעולי פנים בקלקיליה יורים באוויר לתמיכה בהחלטת אבו מאזן להפסיק את התיאום הביטחוני עם ישראל @galberger May 22, 2020 Masked gunmen in the city of Qalqilya shot gunshots into the air on Friday night to express support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to end security cooperation with Israel, Kan reported in a tweet.

In the video, the men can be seen firing into the air, a sign of happiness in some Arab societies which is also done on weddings to express joy.



The PA decision came after growing signs that the newly sworn-in Israeli government means to annex some parts of the West Bank as suggested in the Deal of the Century proposed by US President Donald Trump.

