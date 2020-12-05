The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Massive Israeli delegation heads to UAE GITEX trade show

Group, including 200 businessmen, led by Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute to UAE

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 20:05
Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler (photo credit: GADI DAGON)
Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler
(photo credit: GADI DAGON)
Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute will lead a large delegation of 200 entrepreneurs and businessmen to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to participate in GITEX, the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, an annual electronics trade show and conference.
GITEX will host pavilions from Israel, Bahrain, Brazil, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, as well as a conference including more than 350 speakers.
The Israeli delegation includes Adiv Baruch, chairman of the Israel Export Institute; Ruben Krupik, chairman of Bank Hapoalim; Dov Kotler, Bank Hapoalim CEO; and David Leffler, director-general of the Economy Ministry, as well as executives from different Israeli industries.
Emirati speakers include Mariam bint Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Al, Digital, Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Alfalasi, Minister of State for entrepreneurship & SMEs.
“Organizing this first-of-its kind summit at the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week constitutes a major stepping stone in strengthening cooperation in the field of digital transformation and the future digital economy,” Al Olama said. “It will contribute to expanding knowledge exchange between both countries and accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions and services based on future technologies.”
Leffler said that the participation of Israeli companies at GITEX is of great importance. “I believe that the collaboration with this important technology show will lead to the advancement of the industry and the blossoming of new business connections.
“The Economy Ministry, together with the Foreign Trade Administration, is constantly working to create joint business opportunities,” he said.


Tags Bank Hapoalim finance UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': The secret to Diego Maradona's undeserved glory By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by