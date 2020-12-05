Massive Israeli delegation heads to UAE GITEX trade show

Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute will lead a large delegation of 200 entrepreneurs and businessmen to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to participate in GITEX, the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, an annual electronics trade show and conference.

GITEX will host pavilions from Israel, Bahrain , Brazil, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, as well as a conference including more than 350 speakers.

The Israeli delegation includes Adiv Baruch, chairman of the Israel Export Institute; Ruben Krupik, chairman of Bank Hapoalim; Dov Kotler, Bank Hapoalim CEO; and David Leffler, director-general of the Economy Ministry, as well as executives from different Israeli industries.

Emirati speakers include Mariam bint Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Al, Digital, Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Alfalasi, Minister of State for entrepreneurship & SMEs.

“Organizing this first-of-its kind summit at the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week constitutes a major stepping stone in strengthening cooperation in the field of digital transformation and the future digital economy,” Al Olama said. “It will contribute to expanding knowledge exchange between both countries and accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions and services based on future technologies.”

Leffler said that the participation of Israeli companies at GITEX is of great importance. “I believe that the collaboration with this important technology show will lead to the advancement of the industry and the blossoming of new business connections.

“The Economy Ministry, together with the Foreign Trade Administration, is constantly working to create joint business opportunities,” he said.

