MDA places four smart defibrillator stations in Ashkelon

The MDA placed four smart defibrillator devices in Ashkelon in honor of Dr. Oren Zusman, a cardiologist who died of heart failure at the age of 37.By using a smart station a person can call the MDA during an emergency can receive guidance over the phone to help the person in need, all the while calling in for paramedics at the same time. The device can be operated without prior medical knowledge. It works by giving electric shocks while dictating the rate of recitation, while providing voiced guidance and visual ques. The project was devised by the wife of Dr. Oren Zusman, Maayan, with the expressed purpose of putting such stations all across the public space."I would like to personally thank the mayor, as well as the MDA and all who were involved in this cooperation for taking part in this project in the memory of our Oren, who also belonged to Ashkelon," said Maayan Zusman, Oren's wife. "I am hopeful that the people of this city will acknowledge the importance of these smart stations and the ability of each of them to save a life, just as Oren did."The first of these stations in Ashkelon was made public in a small ceremony attended by the mayor of Ashkelon, representatives of the Zusman family and the head of MDA Lachish area and friends of the MDA in Israel. Other such stations were made in Bar Kochva Promenade, near Ort school named after Henry Ronson, where Oren had studied and in the Migdal neighborhood in the city. "The late Dr. Oren Zusman was a brilliant cardiologist, a family man who had his life ahead of him," said Ashkelon mayor Tomer Glam. "Six months ago, his heart stopped. Since then, his wife Maayan has initiated a commemorative project in his name, putting defibrillator stations in the public space.""Today, at the exact location in which Maayan and Oren met and fell in love 17 years ago we put a new station in his memory as well other across the city. As part of his job, he saved many lives. We are all hopeful that even today, after his death, the saving of life he cherished so much will continue.""As part of the MDA project to put defibrillators across the country, we are happy to make the Ashkelon stands the first in the country, for the sake of all the people who live here, which will help improve their ability to save lives during an emergency," said Haim Cardi, head of the MDA Lachish area. "These smart stations, connected to the MDA's call center in central locations across the city, are to be used by the people of the city and its visitors. We thank the city of Ashkelon and its mayor for his assistance and the many years of cooperation."