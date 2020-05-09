The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Medical interns protest working conditions in Tel Aviv's Habima Square

Approximately 2,500 medical interns demonstrated in Tel Aviv Saturday night demanding shorter shifts, which they claim is dangerous under the current scheduling and shift scheme.

By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV  
MAY 9, 2020 22:41
Medical interns protest at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday, May 9. (photo credit: MAARIV)
Medical interns protest at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday, May 9.
(photo credit: MAARIV)
Approximately 2,500 medical interns demonstrated in Tel Aviv Saturday night demanding shorter shifts, which they claim is dangerous under the current scheduling and shift system. 
Following a number of interim referrals throughout the week in various hospitals, medical interns arrived Saturday to demonstrate in Habima Square, with parallel demonstrations also taking place at Bat Galim Square in Haifa, opposite the Rambam Hospital. The protest were also spurred by recent incidents involving the mental health of medical staff, following the suicide of a medical intern at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheba in February. 
The demonstration was led by media anchor Linoy Bar Geffen, Prof. Asher Alhaynai, United CEO and Meir Hospital Director, and the Association for Medical Interns chairman, Dr. Ray Biton.
"Like me, you're probably asked repeatedly, who it came up with idea of a ​​26-hour shift? Not eight [hours] like the nurses, not 12 like pilots or truck drivers, but 26 hours in a row without rest," Biton said at the protest. "Critical hours, during which we are directly responsible for human life. And guess what, everything worked out well before. We gave better care to patients at work in the 12-hour format, and 76% [of the interns] said they made fewer mistakes."
Prof. Zion Hagai, Chairman of the Medical Association of Israel, an organization whose register serves as an alternative for the representation of medical interns, also addressed the aims of the protest, saying: "We will not ignore the complexities of the system, but certainly do not ignore the real and proper need to produce a working format that better balances professional needs and life balance. I promised as soon as I entered the position that this issue would be on the negotiating table and I certainly intend to do so as part of negotiations with employers."


Tags Israel protests doctor Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by