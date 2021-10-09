Medical residents block Tel Aviv road, protest 26-hour shifts

Medical doctors, residents, interns and students marched in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest the government’s decision to continue 26-hour shifts for most doctors.
The residents claim that if the current suggestions are implemented, only 10 percent of doctors will see their shifts cut down, as the guidelines only include hospitals in the periphery and only in certain professions.
Medical personnel march in Tel Aviv in protest of 26-hour shifts, on October 9, 2021.
The 26-hour shifts are harmful to doctors and patients alike, claim the protesters, who demand a setup of 18-hour shifts be implemented across the country.
Over 2,000 doctors and students have signed a petition and are planning to resign on Sunday if their demands are not met.
The issue of the excessive length of shifts for residents, interns and students has been controversial for years. An outline approved by the Health, Finance and Economy ministries in the past few days was rejected by the representatives of the medical residents.The plan entails, over the course of five years, a decrease of shifts from 26 hours to 16 hours plus two overlapping hours.The first phase of the plan is scheduled to start on March 31, 2022, in hospitals in the periphery at 10 medical centers and apply to residents in all wards except for surgery. A year later, the shifts will also be shortened for residents in intensive-care units and in anesthesiology.Over the course of four years, the new rules would be extended to residents in all fields in all of the country’s hospitals.