Medical residents block Tel Aviv road, protest 26-hour shifts

Medical doctors, residents, interns and students marched in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest the government’s decision to continue 26-hour shifts for most doctors.

The residents claim that if the current suggestions are implemented, only 10 percent of doctors will see their shifts cut down, as the guidelines only include hospitals in the periphery and only in certain professions.

Medical personnel march in Tel Aviv in protest of 26-hour shifts, on October 9, 2021.

The 26-hour shifts are harmful to doctors and patients alike, claim the protesters, who demand a setup of 18-hour shifts be implemented across the country.

Over 2,000 doctors and students have signed a petition and are planning to resign on Sunday if their demands are not met.