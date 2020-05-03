medici.tv offers free month of classical music access to JPost readers

medici.tv, the global leader in classical music video streaming, is offering Jerusalem Post readers one month of access to its vast library of classical music. Since its founding in 2008, medici.tv has become the global leader in classical music video streaming, and has captured the performances of leading classical artists, ensembles, and orchestras in great concert halls, festivals, and competitions around the world. As the largest online platform for classical music, it offers 150 live performances throughout the year and the world’s largest VOD catalog of more than 2,000 videos.
On Israel Independence Day, the Jerusalem Post and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra presented an exclusive special musical broadcast of the Israel Philharmonic conducted by Lahav Shani, featuring legendary pianist Martha Argerich, which was broadcast with the cooperation of medici.tv.
Jerusalem Post readers interested in obtaining one month of free access can click here to reach the medici.tv website. On the site, the following code can copied and pasted on the site to receive free access: MEDICITVANDIPOE3R7HKY5.