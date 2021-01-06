The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Medved: How Israel and Gulf economies can do the 'business of peace'

Event hosted by Tel Aviv's International Salon and OurCrowd with the group Sharaka discussed how business ties and partnerships will move Israel-Gulf ties forward

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 6, 2021 20:58
Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Business relationships, if they are going to be long term, will be community and socially based,” said Sabah al-Binali at an online event with OurCrowd’s Jon Medved, hosted with the Tel Aviv’s International Salon Tuesday. The event, in partnership with Sharaka, a group that promotes coexistence in the wake of the Abraham Accords, discussed the “business of peace” and looked at new Israel relations with the United Arab Emirates. The event was the latest to underpin the excitement in the Gulf and Israel for the new peace deals. The deals have been cemented with new normalization agreements with Morocco and Sudan, as well as Qatar and Saudi Arabia ending a crisis in the Gulf.  
Medved said that the really important business that is going to be done in the future with the Gulf and others is about trust and building a relationship to last. While Israelis and Emiratis are moving fast, the need to deepen the partnerships that are developing is important. He noted that he is building human and corporate relationships. Al-Binali, who agreed with these notions, is the Gulf partner for OurCrowd. Medved is a serial entrepreneur and, according to the Washington Post, “one of Israel's leading high tech venture capitalists.”  
Medved looked back with fond memories to a trip to Abu Dhabi in 2019. He was invited to speak at an investment conference sponsored by a sovereign wealth fund. He noted how the Gulf was open to Israel at that time. People in the UAE wanted to hear about Israel. “We saw this coming,” he says. In the past, companies he has worked with have had partners in the Gulf. He praised the leadership on both sides and the help of the US for making this peace deal come to fruition.
OurCrowd was started in 2013 and says it was “driven by the idea that the business of building startups grows bigger and better when the global 'crowd' gains access to VC-level investment opportunities.” Today OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that “empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies,” the group says.
Israeli and Emirati businesses have had contacts in the past in other places in the world. The peace deal has now made partnerships straight forward. Arsen Ostrovsky, an international human rights lawyer, moderated the discussion and asked questions. Al-Binali said the recent peace deal is a positive development and he is happy to have seen it happen in his lifetime. This is a theme many in Israel, from president Reuven Rivlin, to people in the UAE have said over the last months. OurCrowd is one of many Israeli groups that have interest in quickly working with partners in the UAE. In December around 50,000 Israelis flew to Dubai. Many people who went took part in the GITEX tech conference and others went to an organic conference. In February 2021 IDEX, a security conference, will take place with dozens of Israeli exhibitors. All this is part of an ecosystem of trade that is developing. This includes the first venture capital investments, such as Maniv Mobility investing in Fenix in November and Oasis Investments signing a memorandum with Fluence water in Israel.  
There are many ways Israel and people in the Gulf can work together. Al-Binali noted that logistics has changed a lot in recent years, mentioning DP World and other global giants in logistics and travel that are located in the UAE. He noted that combining these giants with Israeli innovation will be one of the themes we see going forward.
The audience, who watched online, asked what Medved and Al-Binali had learned from each other’s societies since the new peace deals had come into being. Medved said he admired how Emiratis dress and “glide through life.” In the UAE the national dress is a comfortable kandura, a full length male robe. He said people he had met in the UAE were genuine, kind, smart and sweet. Al-Binali said he had found Israelis were not afraid of making mistakes and that this was useful because part of the learning process is to fail. “What we can learn from the Israel is that there are times when we can move fast and balance that with strategic planning.” He predicted that we will see in the future great businesses forming from the relationship and synthesizing Israel’s fast execution with the strategic planning that we see in the Gulf. 


Tags Middle East start-up OurCrowd
