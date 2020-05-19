Meet Jerusalem's newest firefighters: Sheep, goats, cattle and camels

The livestock were chosen for the mission because they can reach areas that vehicles and heavy equipment can't. The grazing done by the livestock noticeably lowers the risk of wildfires spreading, allowing firefighters to gain control over fires more easily.

The municipality is working with the flock's owner from the Umm Lisun neighborhood of Jerusalem , Israel Police and the veterinary service. The project will be tested in a number of selected area to judge its effectiveness.

The livestock work from early in the morning until the afternoon or evening and are provided with water in the areas where they graze.

The Jerusalem Municipality's newest recruits to fight wildfires include over 150 sheep, goats, cattle and camels which will graze in areas around the city in order to thin out any flammable vegetation.