Men join anti-rape protests, apologize for involvement in gender bias

The new initiative first appeared on Facebook, under the title of "I hurt too. Men take responsibility," calling for men to join anti-rape protests.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 27, 2020 11:46
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A new initiative, which came about as the country rages over the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old in Eilat, encourages men to confess their experiences in the sexual objectification of women, according to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post
The new initiative first appeared on Facebook, under the title, "I hurt too. Men take responsibility," calling for men to join the anti-rape protest which took place on Wednesday night at Habima square in Tel Aviv following the gang-rape of a sixteen-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel. 
"I had no idea that I was going about my daily business and harnessing women when using emotional manipulations or even when supposedly offering an innocuous hug," said Adi Terem, who organized the event. 
Terem, 46 from Netanya, is a drama therapist and explains the reason that prompted him to organize the event: "I know today that I also hurt... I did not do it on purpose but out of ignorance, lack of proper education, habits and twisted social and cultural patterns."
The drama therapist called his "brothers (men) to take responsibility... [and] accept the fact that we live in a sick and unequal society in which we hurt women all the time."
The initiative received mixed responses, as some did openly confess about their odious behavior towards women. Others, however, agreed to speak only under the condition of anonymity. 
Terem also spoke about the elephant in the room: that men are afraid of facing the fact that "virile energy" (as Terem identifies it) controls women.
"It's a little bit like not looking in the mirror. It's comfortable for men to be in this situation, and they are afraid of changing it because they don't want to get in the line of fire." 
What Terem means is that not all men would agree with his argument since not all men would want to speak about taking responsibility for similar reprehensible behaviors. 
Terem was joined by Alon Weinstein, 41, from Tel Aviv. After the terrible rape in Eilat, he opened a Facebook event titled, "Men's help" ("עזרת גברים") calling for men to make a change in the way women are treated in society nowadays.
"I felt the urge to hold an event that offered an opportunity for men who say: 'we are here and it's important for us that you [women] feel safe,'" explains Weinstein.


