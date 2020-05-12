The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mercantile Bank extends deal with Computer for Every Child association

Scope added that the demand for computers for school students is enormous given the current crisis, and that the association is doing its utmost to meet its growing needs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 12, 2020 18:49
MERCANTILE CEO Shuki Burstein (center), A Computer for Every Child chairman Arie Scope (left) and the organization’s co-founder and board of directors member Ami Bergman sign the donation agreement (photo credit: MORAG BITON)
MERCANTILE CEO Shuki Burstein (center), A Computer for Every Child chairman Arie Scope (left) and the organization’s co-founder and board of directors member Ami Bergman sign the donation agreement
(photo credit: MORAG BITON)
Mercantile Bank renewed its agreement to donate computers for the Computer for Every Child association.
 
Shuki Burstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank, said: “This is the 12th year that the bank is cooperating with Computer for Every Child, and to date, the bank has donated approximately 1,700 computers to children from all over the country, with an emphasis on peripheral communities.”
 
In the wake of the coronavirus, the annual signing ceremony for the renewal of the agreement between the bank and the association took place for the 12th year. The online ceremony was attended by members of the association’s management and members of the bank’s management, with each person present on his or her screen, including Burstein, Prof. Arie Scope, chairman of Computer for Every Child and Orly Tamir, CEO of the association.
 
Burstein, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of computer donations during this period, where studies are being held online.
“Over the years, Computer for Every Child has been able to touch and transform thousands of children and thousands of families, and to make a difference for them. We see a great privilege to have been a partner in this venture over the years and especially, these days. During our routine, this donation creates an opportunity for the children who receive the computers, training, software and Internet connection.
 
“But it is precisely these days, which are not regular days, that the importance of the project, of the opportunity and possibility you give to children, is so much more important. Thanks to you, many children, including those who have been in their homes for a long time, can do distance learning and communicate with the outside. We wish for all of us that we will soon return to a routine in good and sound health.”
 
Scope added that the demand for computers for school students is enormous given the current crisis, and that the association is doing its utmost to meet its growing needs.
 
“Throughout the project, we have provided approximately 95,000 computers to approximately 350,000 children. This is an unprecedented project in the world. The boy who receives the computer and the tutorials serves as an ‘agent for change’ in his family and, in fact, the whole family – the parents and other family members – follow him and learn how to use the computer and utilize the capabilities it gives them.
 
“I thank Mercantile Bank for the many years it has been accompanying us and its decision to increase its donation this year, when the need is rising more than ever. We see you as true partners in the project. “


Tags Israel education Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Welcome to Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by