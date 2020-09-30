Mercantile mobilizes with mobile ATM for elderly day clubs

Mercantile Bank, in a joint initiative with the Matav association, mobilized in the days of the coronavirus crisis for activities for the elderly to help maintain their health and to continue to provide them with banking services.In one event, representatives of the bank arrived with a vehicle with a mobile ATM installed to a day club for the elderly in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood of Tel Aviv. They let them withdraw cash while adhering to the “purple ribbon” guidelines, and on this occasion, also gave club attendees holiday gifts.Dudi Maimon, vice president and director of the retail division at Mercantile Bank, said: “The older population usually prefers traditional banking services. The mobile ATM is a good and accessible solution.”a
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });