The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Meretz threatening not to support budget over funds for health minister

Meretz is threatening not to support the state budget due to a conflict over funds.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 31, 2021 21:56
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, July 19, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, July 19, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Meretz is threatening not to support the state budget due to a conflict over funds for the Health Ministry which Meretz chairman and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz says are insufficient to keep hospitals running.
The health minister is reportedly demanding an extra NIS 1 billion from the Finance Ministry, which the latter is saying is not feasible, according to Channel 13 News.
The Finance Ministry will present a draft of the budget and Economic Arrangements Law to the cabinet on Sunday for the cabinet to vote, with its approval needed by Thursday before the Knesset goes on summer recess.
If the budget is not passed by November 4, the Knesset will be automatically dissolved and new elections called.
Horowitz discussed the issue with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and told them that under the current circumstances, and without the extra funds for the Health Ministry, he would not support the state budget, since he said hospitals faced collapse due to underfunding.
Speaking to Channel 12 News on Friday, Horowitz said the health system is being choked, decrying the state of patient care.
“Internal departments are packed full, there is nothing more important than the health budget, and the finance minister and the prime minister need to understand that,” said the Meretz leader.
At the beginning of last week, Horowitz was warning that his party would not support the budget without extra funding for the Health Ministry.
“If we do not arrive at agreements for strengthening the system at a foundational level for several years forward there will be a very big crisis and we won’t be able to pass the budget,” Horowitz said.
“The health system is on life-support and needs oxygen badly, we cannot continue like this. There is no progress with the Finance Ministry in relation to the funding of the health system. The budget department is trying to ignore the government’s basic principles which established clear standards for strengthening the system.”


Tags Budget Meretz nitzan horowitz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Nachman Shai

Israel can carry the torch in the fight against antisemitism - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by