Metulla declared a closed military zone

On Sunday, Iran and its proxies commemorated the one-year anniversary of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force major-general Qasem Soleimani.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 3, 2021 17:31
Members of Lebanon's Hezbollah stand near a flag with a picture of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US attack, in the southern Lebanese villag
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Members of Lebanon's Hezbollah stand near a flag with a picture of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US attack, in the southern Lebanese villag
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
The IDF declared Metulla, a city on the Israeli-Lebanese border, a closed military zone on Sunday afternoon.
The IDF spokesperson did not disclose more information.
On Sunday, Iran and its proxies commemorated the one-year anniversary of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force major-general Qasem Soleimani.
Hebrew media sources report that Hezbollah-led protests were held near the Israeli-Lebanese border throughout the day.
On Saturday, a senior IDF source told The Jerusalem Post that the military is preparing for an attack by Iran or its proxies against Israeli targets.


