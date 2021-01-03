Metulla declared a closed military zone

The IDF declared Metulla, a city on the Israeli-Lebanese border, a closed military zone on Sunday afternoon. The IDF spokesperson did not disclose more information.commemorated the one-year anniversary of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force major-general Qasem Soleimani.Hebrew media sources report that Hezbollah-led protests were held near the Israeli-Lebanese border throughout the day.On Saturday, a senior IDF source told The Jerusalem Post that the military is preparing for an attack by Iran or its proxies against Israeli targets.On Sunday, Iran and its proxies
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });