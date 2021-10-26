The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Michaeli rethinks system to prevent forgetting children in cars

A law requiring the installation of systems to prevent forgetting children in cars was mean to come into effect in August but was delayed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 19:47
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli at a briefing to reporters, October 11, 2021. (photo credit: SHLOMI COHEN/GPO)
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli at a briefing to reporters, October 11, 2021.
(photo credit: SHLOMI COHEN/GPO)
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told the Finance Committee led by MK Michael Biton (Blue and White) that it is not necessary to enforce the installation of a system to prevent forgetting children in the car on Tuesday.
The law would require any car in which a child under the age of 4 is driven to install a system to prevent forgetting the child in the car. The law was supposed to come into effect in August but was delayed until March 2022. The Transportation Ministry had originally asked to delay the law for a year but was only given six months. The committee met to receive a report from Michaeli about the preparations for the enactment of the law.
Michaeli announced at the meeting that the Transportation Ministry was reconsidering the law, but Biton replied that he was not eager to cancel and demanded a NIS 300,000 subsidization to install the system into older cars.
Michaeli's report revealed that only 5% of new cars since the beginning of the year were manufactured with the system. For cars that do not yet have a system, 22 companies' systems were approved. the price of the systems ranges between NIS 150 and NIS 500, and installation can cost up to NIS 1,000.
"I don't think there is any disagreement on the fact that the issue was not discussed in a professional and organized manner, so we took time to look into it," said Michaeli in the meeting. "I think that if a government is going to impose requirements on its citizens, there needs to be a very good reason, and the government shouldn't feel like it wrote a law and now everything is okay. If we want to impose this law, we need to have a real justification for its efficiency. From what we've seen thus far, it seems that these requirements are not met."
The i2/4 BABY button system has been okayed by the Transport Ministry (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK AND KAFTOR)The i2/4 BABY button system has been okayed by the Transport Ministry (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK AND KAFTOR)
Deputy Director-General of the Transportation Ministry Avner Floor said that the ministry is still looking into the matter. Currently, only Italy has this law in effect, and Floor said that they have not been able to determine if it was effective or not.
MK Boaz Toporowski reminded the committee that the law was pushed by the Transportation Ministry, who had explained its importance. He added that the law was passed after a professional discussion, and it doesn't make sense that now it's being called a folly.
Biton concluded the meeting, saying that the meeting was meant to deal with updates, but that had not been achieved. He added that there would be another meeting at the end of December that will only discuss updates.
"For the next meeting, bring solutions and not explanations," he said. "It's unfortunate that we held a meeting to get updates on the actualization [of the law] and instead get an explanation that it isn't even necessary."


Tags children law transportation cars Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by