Michaeli says public transport on Shabbat part of broader vision

Transportation Minister and Labor leader Merav Michaeli has set out to achieve several goals in her new position, including the provision of public transport on Shabbat in cities which would request such a service. Her plans were immediately condemned by ultra-Orthodox politicians, who denounced her for harming the Jewish character of the state. Currently, almost all municipal authorities are prohibited from operating public transport on Shabbat, except in several localities, such as Haifa, where such services were operational before the establishment of the state. Among Michael’s various programs is a proposal to allow local municipal authorities to decide to operate public transport systems, if they so wish. This would enable municipal authorities to make a decision on this sensitive issue in accordance with the wishes of their residents. According to a report by N12, Michaeli would need to have her plans approved by the cabinet, a step which would likely prove very difficult given Yamina’s stated commitment to preserving the status quo on religion and state issues, unless otherwise stated in its coalition agreement with Yesh Atid. Yamina and Yesh Atid’s coalition agreement does not include any discussion of initiatives to advance public transport on Shabbat.
Secular Israelis have long sought public transport options on Shabbat, with activists and politicians arguing that lack of such a service severely limits the leisure options for those without private vehicles, and also prevents families with relatives in different parts of the country coming together on the weekend.Religious-Zionist and ultra-Orthodox politicians have countered that public transport on Shabbat would detract from the spiritual and holy nature of the day and that in the Jewish state this should be avoided. "The steps to destroy the Jewish character of the state and to harm the tradition of the Jewish people have got underway, with a shameful declaration by the transportation minister to have public transport on Shabbat and holidays," said senior United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Litzman. "Mr [Naftali] Bennett told us about Yamina's veto over religion and state affairs is allowing the status quo to be harmed and the desecration of the national day of rest. What a disgrace."A spokeswoman for Michaeli noted that Labor's coalition agreement with Yesh Atid states specifically that the two parties will work towards advancing public transportation services on Shabbat, although no timetable was set. The spokeswoman added that although such initiatives are part of the minister's broader vision, there are no concrete steps at present to advance such projects.