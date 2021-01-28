The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Michal Sela's husband loses guardianship of children after murdering his wife

Sela, from Beit Zayit, near Motza, was a social worker in Jerusalem, as was her husband, and met Malul through their work helping at-risk teens.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 28, 2021 23:44
Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality head Oded Forer visits Michal Sela's family (photo credit: Courtesy)
Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality head Oded Forer visits Michal Sela's family
(photo credit: Courtesy)
After a long and hard battle in the Knesset, the amendment to the Guardianship Law has gone into effect, forcing Eliran Malul – husband and murderer of Michal Sela – to lose guardianship of their children, meaning that he cannot make any decisions about them.
Malul had killed 32-year-old Sela in 2019 in their Motza home outside Jerusalem in front of their eight-month-old baby. She was found with multiple stab wounds. Neighbors had called the police after Malul had come to their door, covered in blood, and given them the baby, after which he reportedly fainted. He was found with stab wounds to his stomach and neck in serious condition.
Malul’s condition became “lightly injured” after undergoing surgery at Hadassah.
Sela, from Beit Zayit, near Motza, was a social worker in Jerusalem, as was her husband, and met Malul through their work helping at-risk teens.
Malul had a history of domestic abuse, with numerous previous partners reporting that he had been emotionally and even physically abusive. 
The amendment to the Guardianship Law – which passed in a third reading this past Hanukkah – forces those who murdered or attempted to murder their partners in acts of domestic abuse to automatically lose their guardianship rights over the couple's children.
Malul received a written notice on Thursday, explaining the conditions under which he lost all custody of their children and lost rights to Sela's home.
Head of the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar came to visit Sela's family, including her sister, women's rights activist Lili Ben Ami.
Their visit was perfectly timed; it landed on the day the amendment went into effect on Malul, but also on Tu Bishvat (a holiday which celebrates renewal and birth) and on the Hebrew birthday of Sela's daughter, who was less than a year old when her mother was murdered.
The family produced mass public support for the advancement of the amendment, and Forer thanked them for such support.
"The law to deny guardianship was enacted for Michal and for dozens of murdered women, as well as women who experienced attempted murder in past years," Forer told Sela's family. "It is so symbolic that this law, which instills a little peace and stability for families who have been harmed by domestic violence, goes into effect specifically on Tu Bishvat, which represents a bloom and planting roots."


Tags violence murder Michal Sela
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by