Miki Zohar: Budget on hold due to political considerations

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar said in an interview to Channel 20 that the state budget has not been past due to political considerations, N12 reported. "It's clear that some political considerations are taken into account," Zohar said in the interview. "As of now, Blue and White have not shown signs of a real partnership with us, or any intent to fully cooperate with us, they have acted in other ways many times, and it's possible to make it possible for us to fulfill our agreement with them, we will first demand that they fulfill their agreement with us."Finance Minister Israel Katz responded to Zohar's statement in a tweet, saying that his words do not represent the position of the Finance Ministry and that the state budget for 2021 is moving along according to schedule. The deadline to pass the 2020 budget, which Katz indicated would be NIS 411 billion, into law to avoid an automatic election is December 23. The deadline to pass the 2021 budget is March 31, but Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said it must be presented by the end of the year.Reacting to Gantz's threats, Netanyahu said the budget should not be subjected to politics. He said Blue and White leaders did not understand the timetable for the budget.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.