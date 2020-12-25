Military court judge swears allegiance to court of appeals

Military Court Judge Colonel Noa Zomer swore allegiance as a permanent member of the Military Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Zomer swore allegiance in the presence of President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin and Military Court of Appeals President Major General Doron Piles. Col. Zomer was born in Israel and has LLB and LLM degrees from Bar Ilan University. She served in the Judge Advocate-General’s unit between 1996 and 2006 in a range of roles, and then served as a judge in the Military District Court. Military Court typically apply the same rules of evidence used in civilian criminal proceedings.
