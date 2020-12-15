The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Military shows off David’s Sling, Iron Dome, Arrow interoperable

The IMDO is a division of the Defense Ministry. The tests were conducted in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 14:00
The Israel Missile Defense Organization conducts live-fire intercept tests of the David's Sling weapon system (Credit: Defense Ministry)
The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) said it successfully completed a series of live-fire intercept tests of the David's Sling weapon system against threat-representative cruise and ballistic missiles.
The IMDO is a division of the Defense Ministry. The tests were conducted in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).
Rafael Advanced Systems led the tests via a testing site in Central Israel, with the participation of the Israel Air Force and the Navy. The ministry said Tuesday that this successful series is a critical milestone in the augmentation of Israel's operational capabilities in defending itself against current and future threats.
The series tested the capabilities of a new and advanced version of David's Sling, and included a number of scenarios simulating future threats. The results of these tests will enable IMDO and industry engineers to evaluate and upgrade the system's capabilities.
The Defense Ministry statement added that the IMDO and Rafael also successfully demonstrated the capabilities of the Iron Dome in intercepting a variety of threats, including UAVs and cruise missiles. Moreover, it demonstrated the interoperability of the multilayered air defense mechanism (Arrow missile, David's Sling and Iron Dome), helping ensure that these systems will be able to intercept different threats simultaneously during conflict.
“For the first time, [the test] assessed the combined interception capabilities of the multilayered air defense system of the State of Israel,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “This is one of the most advanced air defense mechanisms in the world and it protects the state from threats near and far.”
He added that, “the systems in this multilayered mechanism provide Israel with a top tier strategic capability, enabling us to operate effectively in every scenario.”
Similarly, executive vice president and head of Rafael's Air and Missile Defense Division,  Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman said: "The capability that was demonstrated in this series of tests ensures the security of the State of Israel and its ability to contend with current and future threats. When the different systems in the multi-layered mechanism are combined, they may face a variety of simultaneous threats and defend the citizens of the State of Israel."
Representatives of the MDA and Israeli defense industries, as well as IAF soldiers, participated in the tests.
Rafael is the prime contractor for the development of David's Sling, in cooperation with the American Raytheon company. IAI's Elta division developed the MMR radar and Elbit Systems developed the Golden Almond BMC.
“I would also like to thank our partners in the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Missile Defense Agency, U.S. government, and U.S. Congress, which supports the State of Israel in the development of these systems and aids us in ensuring Israel's security and operational superiority,” Gantz also said.


