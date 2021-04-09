Millionth person signs Adi organ donor card

The milestone came after the National Transplant Center called on the public to sign 600 Adi cards in order to reach one million Adi cards issued. The center succeeded in reaching and surpassing the goal within a matter of days, with about 1,000 people signing cards.

The Adi card was created by Dvora and Shmuel Ben Dror, who worked to fulfill the wish of their son, Adi (Ehud), to encourage people to sign a statement expressing their willingness to donate their organs after the death in order to help more people who need organ transplants receive the organs they need.

Ehud suffered from acute kidney disease and died after two months while waiting for a kidney transplant

The Adi card has led to a revolution in public awareness about transplants, with the rate of people consenting to donate their organs after their deaths growing substantially since the card was implemented, making Israel one of the leading nations in the field.

