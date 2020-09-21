The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ministers asked to support 10% pay cut, Deri calls for twice that amount

The Monday vote is meant to start the new Jewish year with a message of “improving the national spirit,” yet it comes as bankruptcies surge, with 2,283 businesses closing in June.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 14:46
Finance Minister Israel Katz at a meeting of the Finance Committee, July 20, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Finance Minister Israel Katz at a meeting of the Finance Committee, July 20, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Finance Minister Israel Katz is expected to present the government with a decision to voluntarily reduce the salaries of elected officials by 10% on Monday.
Economy Minister Amir Peretz called the move "improving the national spirit" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katz, who already accepted such a reduction in pay from his own salary, might suggest further cuts in the salaries of civil servants. Such a decision might save the state up to NIS 5 billion per year.
Likud MK Sharren Haskel supported Katz but said "it isn't enough."
She called to reduce the pay of anyone making more than NIS 45,000 per month in the civil service, which is what a minister makes. Should the 10% pay cut be passed, the amount will go down to NIS 40,500.   
Haskel added that she declined a recent pay increase when it was approved.  
The salaries of elected officials are linked to the average salary in the country. So, ironically, when people are laid off, the average salary of those still working goes up as well – and so does the pay of MKs.  
Blue and White said that not only would it support the decision, but that its MKs and ministers had been donating 20% of their pay to various NGOs since April. Foreign Minister Gabi Ashenazi donates to an IMPACT 'adopt a combat soldier' program and Defense Minister Benny Gantz donates to 'adopt a medical doctor' program.
Interior Minister Arye Deri called on the cut to be even larger – 20% – and to include local council leaders.
"We must set a personal example and show mutual solidarity with those hundreds of thousands badly hurt because of the COVID-19 financial crisis," he said.
Deri also called on opposition party leaders such as Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz to support the decision.   
Bankruptcy is rising in Israel with an 48% increase in the number of businesses closing down in June. The current figure is 2,283, compared to 1,544 in June 2019, N12 reported on Sunday evening.
In August the figure rose 52%, with 1,805 businesses closing compared to 1,187 last August. 


