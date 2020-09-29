Miriam Levinger, mother of Hebron’s Jewish community, passes away at 83

Miriam Levinger, 83, who together with her husband Moshe, personally led the Jews back to Hebron after the 1967 Six-Day war, passed away in the aftermath of the Yom Kippur holiday and was buried Tuesday.“Miriam dedicated her life, out of great devotion, to the settlement of the Land of Israel and to the love of the people of Israel. We will always remember her as a symbol and example of Zionism and pioneering,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. During the funeral, Miriam’s daughter Racheli urged her mother to bring the ancient foremothers with her to God to protest and demand that the nation of Israel return to Shechem (modern day Nablus), Jenin and Tulkarem and all of Biblical Israel.“Now you and father, together with the holy forefathers are a powerful force. A force that has not yet been seen in heaven. Demand this in the name of all of Israel. Make trouble as only the two of you know how to do. Mother, do not rest. Work. Fight. Just like you did here,” Racheli said.Those who delivered eulogies referred to the history of the couple.Under Rabbi Moshe Levinger’s leadership, Jews took rooms in Hebron’s former Park Hotel during Passover 1968 and refused to leave until a compromise was reached, by which Kiryat Arba was created.But Jews were not allowed to live in the ancient Biblical city until Miriam led a group of women to illegally enter Hebron’s formerly Jewish Beit Hadassah building in late 1979, refusing to leave until the government agreed to authorize Jewish life in the West Bank city itself in 1980. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });In an article Miriam wrote for hebron.org over the summer, Levinger recalled those fateful days. “A truck was organized to come to Kiryat Arba at three o’clock in the morning to transport us to Beit Hadassah. Yeshiva students from Mir Yeshiva joined to help. “We parked in the street behind Beit Hadassah, we all climbed into the courtyard by ladder and entered the building. We gave cookies and oranges to the children and put them to sleep on mattresses on the floor. That was the beginning. Our conditions were terrible. No running water or electricity. We had only chemical toilets and lots of dirt, dust, and mold,” she wrote.At Tuesday’s funeral, her body was first laid out on a gurney in the road by the Tomb of the Patriarchs, where eulogies were delivered under a small white tent.The numbers were small due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mourners then walked with her body to Hebron’s ancient cemetery, reciting psalms and prayers, including “a woman of valor.” The processions paused briefly by the few Jewish buildings along the way, including Beit Hadassah.One of Miriam’s 11 children, Atiya, recalled how just this last week she convinced her mother to be filmed for a documentary on Beit Hadassah. During the filming Atiya spoke with her mother about how hard life had been during those months when they were locked into the building, unable to leave.“You acknowledged that a when one is doing a public act that is so significant, sometimes the private life is harmed. You knew, you said, that at least when we were older we would appreciate it. ‘Will we be happy?’ I asked. You said, ’I don’t know if you will be happy, but you will appreciate it,” Atiya recalled.Miriam’s daughter Racheli said that that her mother had stood at “the breach" for the people of Israel, before she was even called to do so.“You had no sense of the I, just of what you needed to do,” Racheli said.She recalled how her mother had left her home in the United States at age 18, to come alone to the state of Israel and studied nursing before she even knew Hebrew.“You knew that this was right. Father you met and chose, based on your stories, because you saw he had a true connection to the Torah and was a master of good deeds,” Racheli said.Her parents, she said, worked ceaselessly for the return of Jews to portions of their homeland.“At the Park Hotel you brought the refrigerator and the washing machine, to underscore the fact that here we are staying,” Racheli said.Throughout all her parents' endeavors, Racheli said, her mother was at her father’s side and sometimes led the way.“You brought up a wonderful family filled with the love of Israel,” but “you were happiest when you heard of another home [for Jews in the Land of Israel] that was purchased and redeemed,” Racheli said.In spite of her mother’s devotion to the public good of the Jewish people, she was also heavily involved in the life of her children and grandchildren, calling and asking about every detail of their lives.