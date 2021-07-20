Miss Universe competition coming to Israel

Miss Universe, the international pageantry competition, will be held in December of this year in Israel's southernmost city of Eilat.

The competition will be broadcast to over 170 countries around the world.

"Despite the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has set before us, we must create tourism hooks that will advance and represent Israel before the world for the day after the coronavirus," Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov said of the news. "The Miss Universe competition is without a doubt an important and meaningful hook which Israel will host according to the necessary regulations."





This is a developing story.