The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MK asks for Knesset do display gay pride flag

“The pride flag represents tolerance, equality and justice,” Yesh Atid-Telem MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu wrote.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 25, 2020 17:23
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The gay pride flag should be displayed in the Knesset plenum and outside the building near the Israeli flag next week in honor of the final week of pride month, Yesh Atid-Telem MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu told Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and director-general Samy Backalash on Wednesday.
Lahav Hertzanu wrote to Levin and Backalash that the flag should be hung in the Knesset to show solidarity with gay pride demonstrations being held on Sunday in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba.
“The pride flag represents tolerance, equality and justice,” he wrote. “The capital of Israel should embrace those values, and the Knesset, which prides itself on its diversity, should set an example for the entire world. We should not surrender to the extremists who promise darkness and violence.”
Neither the speaker nor the director-general responded within 24 hours. A Knesset spokesman said he had no comment and that if Backalash decides to respond, he will.
The MK said his request was inspired by the news that inspectors from the Jerusalem Municipality ordered the US Embassy to remove a banner marking Pride month at a building belonging to the embassy near the Old City on Tuesday, after Deputy Mayor Arieh King complained that the banner was displayed illegally and called it an “impurity.”
Lahav Hertzanu entered the Knesset last week as part of the Expanded Norwegian Law. When he joined, the number of openly gay MKs rose from five to a record six.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Gay Pride Knesset LGBT
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by