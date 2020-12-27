Coronavirus: MK questions education lockdown rules

As Israel prepares to lock down for a third time on Sunday at 5 p.m., there has been pushback on the part of some Knesset members who are questioning the decision to move students from grades 5-10 back into full-time learning. Ram Shefa, the head of the Knesset Education Committee, said via Twitter and in media appearances that he was going to fight this provision of the lockdown regulations at the meeting of the Education Committee on Sunday morning. In a Tweet he posted on Saturday night, he said, “I will not allow Netanyahu's campaign considerations to harm the children of Israel. 5th-10th graders are neglected and must not be held hostage to arbitrary and destructive decisions. Tomorrow in the Education Committee I will stop the default and make sure they get back to school soon.”
Sources close to the committee said that Shefa has two options. One is to revoke the decision and risk the government choosing to leave all the children at home, while the other is to approve the regulations but only for 48 hours to oblige the government to reconsider the decision and amend it.The issue of school closings is perhaps the most contentious single issue in the current lockdown proposal.
לא אתן לשיקולי הקמפיין של נתניהו לפגוע בילדי ישראל.— רם שפע Ram shefa (@ramshefa) December 26, 2020
ילדי כיתות ה׳-י׳ מופקרים ואסור שיהיו בני ערובה של החלטות שרירותיות והרסניות.
מחר בוועדת החינוך אעצור את המחדל ואדאג שיחזרו ללימודים בהקדם.
Originally, the proposal was for preschools and grades 1-4 and 11-12 to stay open but only study from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., while children in other grades stay home. The rationale was that there is no reason to keep young children at home, since their rate of infection is extremely low, while those in the last two years of high school have to prepare for their matriculation exams. Thursday afternoon, after a great deal of protest on the part of parents, municipal authorities and medical experts, the government changed its mind and decided that those going to school could remain there for regular days.In the new plan, preschools and kindergartens will operate as usual, as will the younger grades. The high schoolers will be broken into capsules and allowed to interact with up to three capsules. Teachers will be able to instruct up to four capsules.During the debate on Thursday, the head of the Teachers Union, Yaffa Ben David, said that teaching staff should be vaccinated as quickly as possible. She posted on her Facebook page, "Our requirement is basic - working conditions that provide protection for the health of educational staff. It is unthinkable that the teaching workers who are on the frontline will not be vaccinated. If this situation continues we will take all measures to require the country to protect them.״Health Minister Edelstein announced Saturday night that he had instructed the director general of his ministry, Prof. Chezy Levy, to facilitate the vaccination of teaching staff.