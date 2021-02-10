MK to Arye Deri: Extend permits for foreign workers in construction

The shortage of foreign workers in the construction industry could delay the handover of new apartments by six months, industry insiders said Wednesday.
MK Amit Halevi appealed to Interior Minister Arye Deri to extend the residence permits of 1,200 foreign workers from China and about 800 foreign workers from Moldova employed in the construction industry until new foreign workers arrive in order not to cause cumulative damage to the construction industry and delay the handover of new apartments to buyers.
Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce, warned Construction and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman that a shortage of another 4,000 foreign workers approved by the government but not yet applied will cause a delay of about 6 months in the handover of new apartments to buyers and a delay in starting the construction of many projects.
