The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MK to Arye Deri: Extend permits for foreign workers in construction

MK Amit Halevi appealed to Interior Minister Arye Deri to extend the residence permits of 1,200 foreign workers from China and about 800 foreign workers from Moldova

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 16:36
People work at a construction site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the West Bank July 1, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
People work at a construction site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the West Bank July 1, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
 The shortage of foreign workers in the construction industry could delay the handover of new apartments by six months, industry insiders said Wednesday.
MK Amit Halevi appealed to Interior Minister Arye Deri to extend the residence permits of 1,200 foreign workers from China and about 800 foreign workers from Moldova employed in the construction industry until new foreign workers arrive in order not to cause cumulative damage to the construction industry and delay the handover of new apartments to buyers.
Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce, warned Construction and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman that a shortage of another 4,000 foreign workers approved by the government but not yet applied will cause a delay of about 6 months in the handover of new apartments to buyers and a delay in starting the construction of many projects.


Tags aryeh deri China construction Moldova
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by