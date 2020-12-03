Mladenov’s Libya appointment on hold until replacement found

The appointment of Nickolay Mladenov to the post of UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General in Libya is on hold until a replacement can be found for his current role as UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.“There was a concern that if you appoint Nickolay Mladenov to Libya, then what do you do with the Middle East peace process, especially at this stage?” South Africa’s Ambassador to the UN Jerry Matjila told reporters in New York this week. South Africa holds the rotating UN Security Council presidency for the month of December. “I think the Secretary-General took a very good view, that what we will do is simultaneous appointments. There was a concern about the vacuum” that would be created if he leaves without a replacement, Matjila said. “Most of us welcomed and appreciated,” the idea of simultaneous appointment, Matjila added. The UN Security Council must approve appointments to both the Libya post and the Middle East one that Mladenov now holds. US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has already informed the Security Council that he wants to appoint Mladenov.Matjila told reporters on Tuesday that initially the process had been delayed because African countries felt that the post should be held by a representative from their continent. But they have largely withdrawn their objections and there is support for this appointment, he added. No timeline has been set for the process of seeking a replacement.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}A native of Bulgaria, Mladenov served as his country’s Defense Minister from 2009-2010 and as its Foreign Minister from 2010-2013, prior to his work in the UN.Mladenov served as the Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) before taking up his post in Jerusalem. He is trusted by both Israelis and Palestinians and has focused in particular on Gaza, both with regard to humanitarian services and ceasefire efforts.The Libya post was held by Ghassan Salame, who left in March. Stephanie Williams of the US is now the acting Libyan envoy. Reuters contributed to this report.