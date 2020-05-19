The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mobster storms Palestinian town to get back beloved horse

'Nissim would make sure that they would go in and get the horse out. This is a horse that he raised like a baby'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2020 15:15
Palestinian teenagers ride their horses during sunset in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Shuafat (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Palestinian teenagers ride their horses during sunset in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Shuafat
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
One thief definitely bet on the wrong horse when he decided to steal a head mobster's favorite horse, after Nissim Alperon, the head of a large mob family, led his private army into a Palestinian city just to get the stolen horse back.
Without consulting the IDF, Alperon led a convoy of ten vehicles into Qalqiliya, located under Palestinian control in the West Bank east of Kfar Saba, to retrieve the horse, according to Channel 13. 
Shalom Zohar, a friend of Alperon's, told Channel 13 "this horse was getting out of there even if 200 or even 300 Israelis had to enter [the town]. Nissim would make sure that they would go in and get the horse out. This is a horse that he raised like a baby."
Alperon, who has survived multiple assassination attempts, realized that his horse, worth about NIS 300,000, had been stolen. It's unclear if the thief realized who he was stealing from.
"We activated a little connections with pretty respectable people on the Palestinian side. We really went in to Qalqilya, a half hour after the Ramadan fast ended, we arrived to the Palestinian police and demanded the horse," said Zohar. "A gathering started of all sorts of residents who didn't look kindly at the Israelis coming right up to their homes. There was a really big concern that there would be some sort of lynching so the Palestinian Authority sent their police forces and succeeded in moving the crowd a bit."
While they waited for the horse, the mobsters sat with the Palestinian police with some kanafeh (a traditional sweet pastry) and sweets.
After being in the village for a number of hours, Zohar, a businessman from Samaria and the one responsible for the negotiations, received a phone call from the officers in the PA and was told to wait at the entrance to Qalqilya, according to Channel 13. The horse was eventually brought to the mobsters and they left the area and returned home.


