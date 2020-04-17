Model Moran Atias volunteers at coronavirus ward in hospital



Israeli model and actress Moran Atias is one of the volunteers offering help at the coronavirus patients ward in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, N12 reported on Friday.

She returned to Israel from Los Angeles a month and a half ago to be closer to her family during the outbreak.

Atias, who got her first international breakthrough in Italy where she was featured as a popular television host and actress, said she was driven to action when she saw the numbers of coffins in Italy.



The model was filmed changing bed sheets and fetching water for patients while covered in a mask and medical robe to prevent infection. She joked that as only her eyes can be seen, nobody recognizes her.

As a goodwill ambassador for IsrAid, she also took part in humanitarian work in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake there.

As a goodwill ambassador for IsrAid, she also took part in humanitarian work in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake there.



Anat Gafni, who is the head of the volunteer service at the hospital, told N12 that because of the coronavirus’ high infection rate many of the usual volunteers decided not to risk their health, making Atias a rare exception.





“I think I am able to give people a chance to see they can volunteer as well,” Atias said. “A chance to focus on other things beyond what I am wearing.”

Atias acted on the 2014 FX show Tyrant and was a cover model for Maxim and Men’s Health among others.