Parents to be allowed to enter preschools with children, despite COVID-19

Parents of preschoolers and first graders who need to adjust to school this year will be allowed to enter their children's classrooms, according to a decision by the Health Ministry"As a parent who used to accompany children as they entered kindergartens and first grade, I know how important this moment is for children and parents," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said. "I'm glad we found a solution that will keep the children, parents and staff safe, but will not deprive parents of the right to know their children's learning environment and educational staff, and will not deprive children of parental presence, when they need it most."According to the Health Ministry, experts were consulted on the matter before the decision was made.Up to six parents will be able to enter a classroom at a time, following Health Ministry directives, such as wearing masks and social distancing. The parents will also be able to stay in the schoolyard and offer support as needed in the first days.A formal declaration of the decision was sent by Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto to the Education Ministry.“In light of the need to balance the consideration of preventing infection from the coronavirus, and the need to allow appropriate adaptation to young children, we re-examined the issue," Grotto wrote. "Given the low risk of morbidity in these settings, according to data from the Health Ministry, data from around the world, and the fact that masks and distance and hygiene provide excellent protection against infection," parents will be allowed to enter.