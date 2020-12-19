Molotov cocktail was hurled at an IDF soldier in the West Bank

The IDF is investigating an incident in which a Molotov was hurled at an IDF soldier near the settlement of Kdummin - and the soldier did not respond.

The incident, which happened near the settlement of Kdummin in the West Bank on Saturday night, became public after a security camera video of it circulated online.

The video shows the perpetrator getting out of a car, coming near the soldier, and hurling a molotov cocktail at him. In response, the soldier is seen walking backwards and not responding to the attack.

The perpetrator is then seen running to his car and fleeing the scene.

The IDF spokesperson unit said in response: “Earlier today [Saturday], a Molotov cocktail was hurled at an IDF soldier adjacent to an IDF post near the community of Kdumim, West of Nablus. IDF troops are pursuing the suspect. No IDF injuries were reported and no damage was caused.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}