Money returned to family of the deceased: "I knew I had to return it"

A Jerusalem-based optometrist who heard that a client of his, who had recently purchased glasses from him for NIS 3,500 had died, returned the money to the family.It's not every day that you meet a business owner willing to return money to a client after a purchase has been made, but the case of Ciril Kahlon - owner of an optometry clinic in Jerusalem - is an exceptional one. "My brother-in-law, of blessed memory, purchased a pair of multifocal glasses for NIS 3,500 in Ciril's shop. He didn't have time to get used to the glasses and three weeks later died after suffering cardiac arrest. I called Ciril and told him that my brother-in-law passed away. Ciril responded right away and told me to come pick up a check for the entire sum, even though he owed us nothing," Menachem Klir told Maariv. Klir added that "when I gave the money to the widow, I saw how much it meant to her. Ciril has a heart of gold, but what he did still stands outs." Kahlon explained that "after hearing about the case, I knew that I had to return the money. It's a challenging time for everyone with the coronavirus raging about, and the widow must have needed the money."Translated by Tobias Siegal.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}