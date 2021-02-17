The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
More than just sweater weather: Israel meets snowstorm

Temperatures have already dropped considerably, and will become even colder.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 09:07
A wild boar roams in the snow near Kibbutz Merom Golan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A wild boar roams in the snow near Kibbutz Merom Golan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Israel's winter wonderland is likely to hit turbulence on Wednesday. Temperatures have already dropped considerably, and will become even colder, so best to bundle up in your coziest winter coat. 
The heavy morning rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail coming in from the north and into Israel's center. Intense winds should be expected, with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour, and possibly even higher, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.  
The snow in Zefat continues to pile up
Jerusalem is preparing for about 10 centimeters of snow, which is also expected to stick and pile up. In response to the weather, the Jerusalem Municipality has announced to its residents to be on high alert. The municipality has prepared a plan to allow access to essential services if necessary, such as hospitals and coronavirus centers. Snow plows and salt sprinklers are ready to save the city from the abundant amount of snow coming its way. 
Snowy morning in the northern Golan Kibbutz El Rom
Jerusalemites excited about the rare opportunity to build snowmen and create snow angels have organized a snowball fight Facebook event in Gan Sacher. 
While snow has yet to reach Jerusalem as of Wednesday morning, snow already began to fall on mountains in the north overnight. The snow stuck, leading to the closure of Roads 98 and 99 in the Golan Heights. Over the course of the night, the Kinneret's water levels, rose by 1.5 cm, Ynet reported citing a Water Authority announcement. 
As for Israel's South, sandstorms may occur, and it may even snow lightly in the Negev at noon, Maariv reported. Light snow is expected in Mitzpe Ramon in addition to flooding in the rivers of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. The rain, flooding, cold weather, and harsh winds in the latter areas are likely to continue into Thursday. 
The Nature and Parks Authority announced that Arugot River in the Ein Gedi Reserve is closed to hikers due to the weather, according to Ynet. The Nahal David route is partially open only up to the first waterfall and the old synagogue.
On Friday, the rain is likely to intensify, and continue to pour from Israel's north into the northern part of the Negev. Maariv also reported that there is still going to be a risk of flooding in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert rivers over the weekend, and it will continue to be colder than usual. In the evening, the rain is expected to decrease.
On Saturday, light local rains are still expected in the north and center of the country, and there will be a slight increase in temperatures, but they will still be lower than normal for the season, according to Maariv
In light of the unusual weather, Israel's police, fire, and rescue services are especially prepared for come what may. 
The atypical rainy, stormy, snowy weather is reminiscent of Israel's "snowstorm of the decade" in December 2013. At the height of the storm, Jerusalem saw 20 centimeters of fresh snow. It was the biggest snowfall in Jerusalem since 1992.
Melanie Lidman contributed to this report. 
 



