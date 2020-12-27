The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Moscow ‘confused’ by Israeli anger at envoy’s remarks to ‘Post’

“All statements by the Russian ambassador quoted in the publication are in line with Russia’s well-known position on the Middle East.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 09:22
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN EMBASSY)
Israel was too sensitive about comments by Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov that implied Israel was the destabilizing factor in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Over two weeks after Israel’s Foreign Ministry reprimanded Viktorov for his remarks in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Zakharova said: "We are confused by the overly sensitive reaction to the issues touched upon in the interview of our ambassador to Israel.
“The position presented in it has been repeatedly communicated to Israeli colleagues on various levels,” Zakharova said, according to Russian news agency TASS. “All statements by the Russian ambassador quoted in the publication are in line with Russia’s well-known position on the Middle East.”
According to Zakharova, Russia has always viewed a resolution to the Palestinian issue as necessary to stabilizing the region.
In addition, Zakharova said Israeli strikes in Syria – meant to block Iranian attempts to further entrench itself near Israel’s borders – “further destabilize the complicated regional situation.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also reaffirmed Moscow’s interest in continued dialogue with Israel on regional security.
"We highly appreciate the constructive dialogue of trust that we have. We are committed to continue taking into account Israel’s security concerns in the decision-making process, as our envoy to Israel noted in the interview,” she said.
Viktorov told the Post in early December that "the problem in the region is not Iranian activities; it’s a lack of understanding between countries and noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict.”
The ambassador also argued there is "no proof Hezbollah created the tunnels" from Lebanon crossing into Israel, used to attempt terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians.
Viktorov said: “Israel is attacking Hezbollah; Hezbollah is not attacking Israel."
Two days later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Viktorov and reprimanded him for remarks that "did not fit with the reality he had been shown many times."
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said: “I think it was made clear beyond all doubt that Israel does not accept these statements, and thus I hope we will bring an end to such embarrassing and unacceptable statements between us and Russia, and in general."
The Russian Embassy to Israel claimed that his words were taken out of context, but Zakharova's remarks indicate otherwise.


