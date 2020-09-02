Moshe Lion: I've received Emirati offers to invest in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said on Monday that he will try to get the United Arab Emirates' embassy to be established in Jerusalem, while actively trying to attract UAE entrepreneurs and investors to the city, according to the Besheva conference spokesperson. Lion also said that "we've received offers for investments in East Jerusalem," expressing hopes of Jerusalem becoming a hub for business collaborations between Emiratis and Israelis and emphasizing the city's willingness to hear out and develop foreign investment ideas. "We want to ask that [the Emiratis] establish their embassy here, in Jerusalem, and we are eagerly expecting the arrival of UAE officials and residents," Lion said, adding that he thinks that "we have so much to offer, beyond just the Temple Mount." Lion spoke at the Jerusalem Conference organized by the Besheva Media Group, a religious news organization. The Jerusalem Conference is an annual conference that is usually held at the Dan Hotel, but, due to coronavirus restrictions, this year's conference was virtual.The conference provides a public stage for the country's prominent leaders, and allows them to address relevant issues on the national agenda of both the religious and secular public in Israel. At the conference, Lion also addressed Jerusalem's outgoing chief rabbi Aryeh Stern and praised his work during his many years as the city's chief rabbi. "Personally, I appreciated Rabbi Stern very much and I know exactly what he's done for Jerusalem during his time as Jerusalem's chief rabbi. We had a wonderful relationship. I did everything I could to prolong his tenure, but unfortunately I failed...He may have finished his time as Jerusalem's chief rabbi but in my view, he will always be a chief rabbi," Lion said.