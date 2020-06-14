The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mossad head moderating Arab opposition to annexation

Yossi Cohen has been credited with much of the quiet diplomacy between Israel and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, which led to more public ties between Israel and those countries since 2017.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 14, 2020 21:12
Mossad head Yossi Cohen marks the agency's ending its coronavirus-related activity (photo credit: Courtesy)
Mossad head Yossi Cohen marks the agency's ending its coronavirus-related activity
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen is helping to moderate the opposition of Sunni Arab states to Israeli annexation, Israel’s KAN news reported and The Jerusalem Post confirmed Sunday night.
Though currently Cohen is reaching out to his contacts from Israel, he reportedly could travel to meet with various moderate Sunni Arab leaders in person in the near future.
Cohen has been credited with much of the quiet diplomacy between Israel and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, which led to more public ties between Israel and those countries since 2017. The countries still do not hold official diplomatic relations.
The Mossad chief has worked with these states to help combat Iran and radical jihadist terrorism. Israel has offered expertise in fighting terror, cyber and other areas. Cohen succeeded in getting some of those Gulf countries to quietly sell Israel medical supplies at the start of the coronavirus crisis.
In addition, Cohen was key in opening relations between Israel and Sudan.
The Mossad has been important over the decades in clandestine contacts with countries who would not dialogue with Israel publicly. In the 1990s, Mossad chief Shabtai Shavit helped former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin open up relations with Indonesia, among other countries.


Tags Mossad Israeli Palestinian Conflict yossi cohen Annexation
