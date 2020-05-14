Mother of Shnerb killer: Greatest achievement was giving birth to a hero

Widad Barghouti, mother of Qassam Shibli (Barghouti), one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, has said that her greatest achievement was giving birth to a hero, Palestinian Media Watch reported. "I say to [my son Qassam], to all of them [the prisoners], that we are proud of you." Barghouti said. "If we want to talk about our achievements as mothers, then the most important achievement that we have made in our lives is that we gave birth to heroes such as these.” Her statement was said following the demolition of Barghouti's house as the Israeli authorities do following such terrorist attacks, as a deterrent for others. Ramallah and El-Bireh District Governor Laila Ghannam came to comfort the perpetrator's mother, calling the demolition of their house another crime Israel commits against the Palestinian people.Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke of the demolition on Monday morning and said, "Tonight we settled an account with the heinous terrorist who took part in the murder of dear Rina Shnerb.""The destruction of homes is an important tool for deterrence against terrorists," Bennett said. "Those who are planning a terror attack will look and think twice. We must exact a heavy price from all who raise their hand to harm an Israeli citizen. Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them back."The attack that killed Rina Shnerb occurred after the family had visited a natural spring close to the West Bank settlement of Dolev on August 23rd, 2019. The IDF said that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been used in the attack at the Dani's Spring. According to the police, it was determined that the IED had been planted earlier at the spring and remotely detonated when the family approached.