The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mother of Shnerb killer: Greatest achievement was giving birth to a hero

Her statement was said following the demolition of Barghouti's house as the Israeli authorities does following such terrorist attacks, as a deterrent for others who may think performing such attacks.

By OMRI RON  
MAY 14, 2020 09:26
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Widad Barghouti, mother of Qassam Shibli (Barghouti), one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, has said that her greatest achievement was giving birth to a hero, Palestinian Media Watch reported.
"I say to [my son Qassam], to all of them [the prisoners], that we are proud of you." Barghouti said. "If we want to talk about our achievements as mothers, then the most important achievement that we have made in our lives is that we gave birth to heroes such as these.”
Her statement was said following the demolition of Barghouti's house as the Israeli authorities do following such terrorist attacks, as a deterrent for others.
Ramallah and El-Bireh District Governor Laila Ghannam came to comfort the perpetrator's mother, calling the demolition of their house another crime Israel commits against the Palestinian people.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke of the demolition on Monday morning and said, "Tonight we settled an account with the heinous terrorist who took part in the murder of dear Rina Shnerb."
"The destruction of homes is an important tool for deterrence against terrorists," Bennett said. "Those who are planning a terror attack will look and think twice. We must exact a heavy price from all who raise their hand to harm an Israeli citizen. Whoever hurts us, we will hurt them back."
The attack that killed Rina Shnerb occurred after the family had visited a natural spring close to the West Bank settlement of Dolev on August 23rd, 2019. The IDF said that  an improvised explosive device (IED) had been used in the attack at the Dani's Spring. According to the police, it was determined that the IED had been planted earlier at the spring and remotely detonated when the family approached.


Tags Naftali Bennett Terror Attack demolition Rina Shnerb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by