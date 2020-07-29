Mutinous atmosphere in Likud against coalition chair MK Miki Zohar

Tensions are rising within the Likud party with mutinous mutterings against coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar after he issued sanctions on Tuesday against 12 party MKs for failing to vote in accordance with coalition discipline.MK Shlomo Karhi, one of those sanctioned, began gathering signatures Tuesday night to bring a vote for a new Likud faction chair, who would then become coalition chair, and said on Wednesday morning he had over ten supporters for such a move. has backed Zohar, he had “frozen the process” since Netanyahu had said such a move was not correct during the current national health crisis. On Tuesday night, Karhi spoke out harshly against Zohar after he said he was firing Likud MK Yifat Shasha Biton as chairman of the Knesset coronavirus committee and sanctioned 12 Likud MKs for either absenting themselves from the gay-conversion vote, or voting with the opposition. “Someone who behaves like a thug and gives briefings against members of his own faction should not expect silence and praise. He has been hitting all of us on the head for two months now,” said Karhi, adding “You can’t have immunity forever. Zohar, the coalition chairman whose job is to whip votes for the government in Knesset, has clashed with several Likud MKs in recent weeks. He has repeatedly threatened to fire Shasha Biton who blocked the government’s COVID-19 policies on several occasions through her chairmanship of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, a threat he now appears set to follow through on. And in an extraordinary exchange with Likud MK and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz last week, he threatened to have Netanyahu remove Katz from his position during a Knesset committee hearing after the finance minister accused Zohar of lobbying for increased compensation for events hall owners because his cousin owned an events hall. Zohar tweeted on Wednesday morning that “There are not 12 MKs who signed on to remove me from my position,” which Ynet reported, saying that the “fake news” media was working against him “as it does against the prime minister,” and thanked Netanyahu for his support. “I will continue work for Israel’s citizens, the Likud movement, and the prime minister without worry or fear,” he averred.And in a recorded conversation leaked to Kan News, Likud MK Uzi Dayan can be heard calling Zohar “a donkey,” and saying that he was “doing great damage to the Likud. If there’s a need we’ll get rid of him.”Karhi said on the Knesset Channel on Wednesday morning however that following a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who