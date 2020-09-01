Myddleton Mayer Marketing to offer business services in Israel, UAE

A new joint venture between ‘Noa Mayer Consulting and Business Development’ and the British public relations firm ‘Myddleton Communications’, in collaboration with Public Relations and Strategy consultancy ‘Mishal Vernik Communications’, will offer bi-lateral marketing and business development support to companies and professional services firms in Israel and in the UAE wishing to do business under the new Abraham Accord.

The joint venture, Myddleton Mayer Marketing (MMM), brings together highly experienced consultancies with unique skills and expertise in both the UAE and Israeli markets, with representation "on the ground" in the UAE and in Israel.



MMM has been created specifically to assist companies take advantage of the commercial opportunities offered by the Abraham Accord combining creative thought and fresh perspectives with integrated B2B marketing communications in both countries.

MMM’s focus is on strategy & insight, brand development, digital marketing, PR & media, content creation and high impact marketing campaigns to assist clients enter and do business in these exciting new markets

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Noa Mayer Consulting & Business Development brings over 20 years of practical professional experience providing advanced Business Development and Marketing services and is now moving on from her role as Head of Business Development and Innovation at Yigal Arnon & Co., to open the new consultancy for domestic and international businesses. Mayer specializes in strategy, business development and marketing, in addition to a unique expertise in legal-tech.

(L-R) Jonathan Mishal, Paul Jaffa, and Noa Mayer (photo credit: Courtesy) Public relations activities in Israel will be managed and handled by Mishal Vernik Communications, one of the leading and growing PR firms in the country, which specializes in communications consulting, public and media relations, crisis management and political campaigns and whose clients include: Egged, the digital insurance company weSure, Israel natural gas lines, the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, the Academic Center for Law and Business in Ramat Gan, the Ehrlich Group, the Basalt Group (the largest manufacturer of medical cannabis in Israel) and more.

London based Myddleton Communications is one of the UK’s leading specialist professional services communications consultancies working with UK and international clients in global markets. Myddleton focuses on professional service providers, technology, finance and more, and has been active working with clients in the UAE and across the Middle East for the past 13 years.

The joint venture will allow Israeli and UAE companies to quickly and efficiently produce and promote positioning and targeted visibility to relevant target audiences in each country, and quickly develop an infrastructure of activity and business relationships, alongside media presence, in order to maximize entry into the new region.

Commenting on the launch of MMM Noa Mayer said "“The Accord provides a unique opportunity for businesses to open up new hi-growth markets initially in the UAE and then across the Middle East region where there is high demand for Israel’s expertise in market leading sectors. Having a true understanding of the synergy between the clients' business and communication needs, our service seamlessly combines both these aspects. MMM’s deep knowledge of both markets will ensure we can create and develop substantial new business for our clients in either market.”

Paul Jaffa, managing director of Myddleton Communications added: “We are very excited at the prospect of working closely with clients in both the UAE and Israel, following this historic Accord. We believe it will open up tremendous opportunities for existing and start-up businesses and professional service firms to build up substantial commercial platforms in each country and to collaborate in sectors where both countries have overlapping skills and interests. This is the beginning of a new era in both countries and across the Middle East.”