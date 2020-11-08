The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Natan Zach, Israel's premier poet and Israel Prize laureate dead at 89

Zach published his first book of poems in 1955. Over the years he published more than two dozen books, some of which were translated into other languages.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 17:07
Israeli poet Nathan Zach (photo credit: MOSHE MILNER / GPO)
Israeli poet Nathan Zach
(photo credit: MOSHE MILNER / GPO)
Israel's premier poet, literary critic and translator Natan Zach died on Friday at the age of 89.  A controversial but nonetheless influential figure, the Berlin-born Zach who was an Israel Prize laureate believed that Middle East culture was inferior to that of Western Europe and did not hesitate to say so.
He also courted controversy for his political views by voicing support for the flotilla which had unsuccessfully sought to break through Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2014, concurring with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas who had described Operation Protective Edge as "genocide."  He also wished Abbas luck in his various appeals against Israel to the International Court of Justice.
Zach was frequently critical of government policies, often in the most scathing of terminology.
Perhaps the very fact that he was not ostracized for his views and continued to win prizes and wield extraordinary influence on modern Hebrew poetry, testified more than anything else to Israel's democratic nature.
After graduating in philosophy and science from the Hebrew University, Zach spent ten years in England, returning home with a PhD from the University of Essex. He later taught at Tel Aviv University and the University of Haifa.
Because he could always be trusted to say something outrageous, Zach was a cultural icon who was in great demand for interviews, although he did not readily acquiesce.
Highly opinionated, modesty was not his strong suit and he held himself in such esteem that in one of his last interviews, he asked that his future grave be wider than the norm so that all his books could be buried with him.
Many of Zach's poems were set to music, a factor that he initially found disturbing, as if someone had intruded on the rhythm of his verse. But he later realized that in having poems turned into songs, he was reaching a wider public, and eventually was not only reconciled to the idea but also derived pleasure from it.
One of his best-known songs, "Because Man is the Tree of the Field," is strongly identified with singer Nurit Galron, who looked on Zach as a father figure, and included several of his poems in her repertoire of songs. She also recorded an album which was totally Natan Zach. 
Zach moved with his family from Berlin to Haifa in 1936, while he was still a child. During the War of Independence, he served in an intelligence unit.
A prolific writer, Zach published his first book of poems in 1955.  Over the years he published more than two dozen books, some of which were translated into other languages.
In recent years. He fell victim to Alzheimer's disease.
Sarah Avital, whom he married in 2014, placed him in a nursing home In Ramat Efal, distanced him from his literary cronies and  not allowing them to visit him – not even those who had been among his closest friends.
President Reuven Rivlin eulogized him as "Wild, rebellious, a burning fire, but also the alchemist of the most slender connections in the Universe between man and tree and man and man." Rivlin also quoted from another of Zach's most popular poems that became songs: "We are all of us in need of grace."
 
Culture and Sport Minister Hilli Tropper said that Zach's influence on Hebrew poetry would be felt for generations.
News of Zach's passing was published in several overseas newspapers – an indication of his stature as an internationally acclaimed poet.


Tags music obituary poetry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by