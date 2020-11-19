NBA star, human rights activist Enes Kanter meets with Israel UN amb.

Working together to create a better, brighter, more peaceful future.

Had an amazing conversation with my good friend @giladerdan1 Working together to create a better, brighter, more peaceful future.It's all about respect, understand and building bridges together.יותר טוב ביחד pic.twitter.com/a6JFOxnp5Y November 17, 2020

"Working together to create a better, brighter, more peaceful future," added Kanter. "It’s all about respect, understand and building bridges together. יותר טוב ביחד"

Last year, the Boston Celtics player started the "You Are My Hope" campaign and petition to raise awareness about Turkish human rights violations.

The Turkish government has issued an arrest warrant for Kanter and his passport has been revoked for his political views, with Turkey alleging that Kanter is connected to Fethullah Gulen, a cleric blamed for organizing a July 2016 coup attempt.

Kanter tweeted that he had "an amazing conversation with [his] good friend @giladerdan1."