The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nefesh B’Nefesh makes the virtual pivot

When the pandemic hit, the aliyah organization quickly pivoted to holding online, virtual meetings, webinars, and sessions.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 16:26
One of Nefesh B’Nefesh’s first virtual planning sessions (photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
One of Nefesh B’Nefesh’s first virtual planning sessions
(photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
As an organization whose greatest strength rests in warm, person-to-person contact, well-attended Aliyah seminars, and providing detailed assistance to prospective Olim, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique challenge to Nefesh B’Nefesh. Sarah Kantor, head of the organization’s marketing and events division, explains, “Traditionally, looking at what Nefesh B’Nefesh has done in the past, we had staff members who traveled to the United States and Canada for personal meetings in various locations, or we had offered seminars on certain dates which people could attend.” 
When the pandemic arrived, the organization quickly pivoted to holding online, virtual meetings, webinars, and sessions. Kantor explains that the online format has produced some major, unforeseen benefits. “We have been reaching a much wider audience because there are people considering Aliyah from all over North America. Since March, we have had potential Olim virtually attend from 48 states and provinces.” In pre-Corona days, when Nefesh B’Nefesh would fly staff from Israel to meet with prospective olim, they were limited in their ability to travel to every location with people interested in making Aliyah, she says.   
“The benefit of what we are doing virtually,” explains Kantor, “outweighs the need to sit physically in a room with someone. The most important numbers for me are the geographic ones — to see the number of people we have been able to reach. Whereas in the past, it may have been challenging for our Aliyah advisors to travel to many small communities across North America, we have now been given a gift to be able to reach all those seeking Aliyah information and advice across the board. ״
A second benefit from presenting seminars online, explains Kantor, is that Nefesh B’Nefesh has been able to provide very specific, targeted seminars to groups that they would have previously been unable to do in the pre-COVID era. “We have offered incredibly niche virtual programming, such as sessions on how to bring your adult child with special needs on aliyah, how best to make Aliyah with teens, or programming for retirees, which now can include local experts for all those seeking.”
Kantor adds that another added benefit of virtual Aliyah seminars is that they remain online and do not have to be viewed live. Many people sign up for the session, and if they cannot view the seminar live, will watch it later, on Nefesh B’Nefesh’s YouTube channel.
The massive number of events and participants in Nefesh B’Nefesh online programs bears out Kantor’s comments. Between March and September, Nefesh B’Nefesh conducted 71 online events with a registration of more than 18,000 participants. The total number of people who tuned in live was over 10,000 – an impressive 57% participation rate – before taking into account people who had registered and then watched the online recordings at a later date. Attendees came from an international spectrum – a total of 33 different counties were recorded in the registration process, including Bulgaria, France, Finland, India, Costa Rica, Mexico, and even Egypt.
Aliyah has been continuing throughout the pandemic (Yonit Schiller)Aliyah has been continuing throughout the pandemic (Yonit Schiller)
“We are witnessing growth across the board,” says Kantor. “We’re seeing more people come to our social media and more people joining our mailing list. Social media trends are showing steady growth, and we have been offering exponential growth in programming.” Overall, Nefesh B’Nefesh has experienced a tremendous spike in the number of people expressing interest in Aliyah, compared to previous years. From April to October 2019, 2,379 Aliyah applications were filed. In the same period in 2020, 5,593 were processed, and the organization has received more than 10,000 calls to its Aliyah Hotline since April 1. 
Kantor says that the most popular virtual seminars have been those that offer practical tips for Aliyah, such as seminars on financial planning, how to plan Aliyah and specific steps to take. “People are saying ‘How can I make my Aliyah happen.’” Typically, a Nefesh B’Nefesh webinar consists of a presentation on a specific subject.
During the presentation, Nefesh B’Nefesh personnel monitor the questions sent in by viewers and provide answers in a chat box during the online session. In addition, Nefesh B’Nefesh has instituted follow-up ‘Open Forums,’ for popular topics such as healthcare, financial planning, and real estate, in which the presenter appears in an open, unscripted format, allowing people to ask questions live to the host, who then responds in the context of the video chat. 
Shlomit Metz-Poolat made Aliyah from Long Island to Raanana in June, together with her partner and her 84-year-old mother-in-law.  Before Aliyah, she participated in many Nefesh B’Nefesh virtual seminars, including general aliyah planning, real estate, financing purchasing and renting, and health care. She enthusiastically says that they were all “phenomenal” in terms of the practical information she gained. She learned about the importance of obtaining a durable power of attorney document for her mother-in-law and how to prepare a will. The healthcare webinar gave them practical information on joining the local healthcare provider (Kupat Holim) in their neighborhood, and the financial planning seminar enabled them to plan for their future and locate an accountant and financial advisor. “Israelis think we that we are crazy to come during corona,” she laughs, “but “we are really big Zionists. People have been very warm, and it has been an easier absorption in some ways.”  
Moving forward, Sarah Kantor says that Nefesh B’Nefesh is planning a series of virtual events on taking practical steps for Aliyah. “If you want to come by the Summer of 2021, now is the time to begin your homework.” Nefesh B’Nefesh currently is offering a wide variety of online seminars on a wide range of subjects, including choosing communities, opportunities in high-tech, basics of Aliyah, rights and benefits, special webinars for medical professionals looking into Aliyah, finances, higher education in Israel, leasing a car, and how to pack and ship for aliyah. She adds that they will be holding an Open Forum on healthcare, explaining the major differences between the American healthcare system versus the Israeli one.
People interested in finding out more about upcoming NBN programming can visit the virtual events calendar on the NBN website (https://www.nbn.org.il/virtual-events-calendar/ ) or follow NBN on Facebook or Instagram. Recordings of all previous seminars and online programming can be found on NBN’s YouTube channel.
Despite the limitations in physical interaction caused by the coronavirus, Shlomit Metz-Poolat says that Nefesh B’Nefesh has remained very much in touch. “They keep calling and checking on us. They have been our rock here. It is very special for us to be coming under their wing. They covered all the bases in terms of what we need to do. We came in a time where it is difficult, but we felt it was the most important time to come to show Israel that she means a lot to us. We’re just happy to be home.” 
This article was written in cooperation with Nefesh B’Nefesh and its partners, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel,  Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel and JNF-USA.


Tags aliyah nefesh b'nefesh olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has brought new appreciation for Shabbat – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by