Nefesh B’Nefesh Olim continue to arrive despite COVID-19

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, Nefesh B’Nefesh, in coordination with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel and JNF-USA, has welcomed over 300 Olim to Israel, including three group Aliyah flights. These new Israeli citizens have arrived amidst a surge of Aliyah interest from North America, which is currently at a record high.
The resilient Olim making Aliyah during these times are so completely committed to their dreams that they have made their plans a reality, even during a global pandemic. Fifteen additional group Aliyah flights are expected to arrive throughout the summer.