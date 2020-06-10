Nefesh B’Nefesh to host Q&A with Israel advocates

How has global unrest affected the defense of Israel? How is Israel combating the BDS movement?The Nefesh B’Nefesh organization is attempting to answer those questions, and more, on a virtual fireside chat titled “Olim and the Defense of Israel.” The event will feature two high-profile English-speaking immigrants who are leaders in Israel Advocacy: Michael Dickson, executive director at NGO StandWithUs Israel, and Arsen Ostrovsky, an international human rights lawyer and executive director of The Israeli-Jewish Congress. The online event will take place on June 11 at 8 p.m. Israel time, and will be moderated by Donna Horwitz, head of the Community Integration division at Nefesh B’Nefesh. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to ask Dickson and Ostrovsky questions in real time.“Nefesh B’Nefesh is proud to be providing quality programming by olim and for olim. Arsen and Michael are an inspiration and their stories must be heard,” said Horwitz.Dickson was named one of the “30 Israelis Making a Difference” by Channel 10 TV’s “Hatzinur” program at a ceremony at the President of Israel’s Residence, and is the 2019 recipient of the Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Award.Ostrovsky has testified and spoken in support of Israel before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations in New York, the European Parliament, the Knesset and more. In March 2016, JTA named Arsen one of their ‘25 Most Influential People on Jewish Twitter’. He is also a recipient of the 2018 Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Award.To sign up for the session, go to www.nbn.org.il/defense.