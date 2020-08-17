Netanyahu admits he kept Gantz in dark on UAE deal due to fear of leaks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not reveal that he was negotiating a deal with the United Arab Emirates to heads of Blue and White, because he was afraid they would leak the secret negotiations, Netanyahu said in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper published on Monday. Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi are both former IDF chiefs of staff who have kept many very sensitive state secrets in the past. But Netanyahu nevertheless admitted that he did not trust them with the information about the UAE deal. "I have been working on this for years, and they have been here for just a couple of months," Netanyahu said. "The rules were that we would keep it discrete, in order to prevent Iran and others from torpedoing it."When interviewer Amnon Lord asked Netanyahu if he thought Ashkenazi and Gantz would leak the UAE talks to Iran, he replied: "Not to Iran. I did not say they would leak it to Iran. They could have spoken uncarefully to people close to them, and the information could have come out."Asked if he thought his partnership with Gantz could last three years, Netanyahu said it could if Gantz and his Blue and White colleagues behaved properly."If they do not act like a government within a government or an internal opposition, then the answer is yes [it could last]," Netanyahu said. "If they cannot [behave], the [coalition] will break apart by itself. I hope it won't break apart now. We formed a government for the fight against the coronavirus. We will do everything so it won't break apart."