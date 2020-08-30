Netanyahu and Kushner speak on UAE-Israel deal, future of Middle East

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Special Advisor to the US president Jared Kushner are speaking about Israel's recent normalization deal with the UAE, ahead of an Israel-US delegation visiting the Middle Eastern country on Monday. The two are also expected to discuss any future implementation of sovereignty in the West Bank, and the future of Israel-Palestinian relations.
LIVE! Statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Senior US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner.