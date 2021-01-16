Netanyahu angers Right, ignores outposts, nods to Palestinian building

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angered the Right by not placing the issue of West Bank settler outposts on Sunday's government agenda while simultaneously allowing for the Civil Administration to advance plans for Palestinian building that same day.

"Tomorrow the Civil Administration plans to authorize illegal Palestinian building in Area C [of the West Bank]," the Yesha Council said on Saturday night.

When it comes, however, "to regulating Israeli settlement [the outposts], the prime minister and defense minister have engaged in petty political debates as a result of which these communities have not been connected to electricity, water, the internet and systems of defense and security," the Yesha Council stated.

Separately on Sunday the Higher Planing Council for Judea and Samaria is scheduled to meet to advance plans for some 800 settler homes.

The meeting comes three days prior to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, who is opposed to settlement construction.

The Higher Planning Council on Sunday is also slated to debate the advancement of plans for Palestinian building in Area C. The Obama administration, under whom Biden was the Vice President had looked positively at Israeli plans for Palestinian development in Area C, which is under Israeli military and civilian control.

The move, however, has angered the Right which holds that Palestinian building in Area C helps cements the Palestinian presence there, making it more difficult for Israel to claim that the area should be within its permanent sovereign borders.

Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said wrote a letter to Gantz on Friday asking him to hold a Security Cabinet meeting on the issue of Palestinian building before any Higher Planning Council debate on the matter.

It's been the practice to do so in the past, he said.

“A review of some of the plans [to be debated Sunday] shows that the Security Cabinet may have rejected some of them in the past,” he said.

Of particular concern is a plan to expand the Palestinian villages of al-Wallaja and Hizma, both of which are near Jerusalem, Hanegbi said.

For over two weeks settlers have camped out in front of Netanyahu's Jerusalem office demanding that the government issue a statement declaring its intent to legalize some 46 outposts.

They have been joined at times by politicians from the Likud, Yamina, New Hope and Shas.

But as of Saturday night, the issue was not on the government's agenda. It is scheduled to convene Sunday for the first time in almost a month.

Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has been blamed for preventing the placement of the outpost issue on the government's agenda and for advancing Palestinian building at the Civil Administration.

The Right and settlers have also blamed Netanyahu, who they believed should have been able to override Gantz on both issues.

Settlers rallied in front of his home on Thursday night and again on Saturday night. Settlers also plan to hold a protest in front of the Prime Minister's Office when the government meets on Sunday.

Over the last two weeks a small number of settlers had opened in a hunger strike , including Gilad Farm resident Itai Zar. Last week he fainted and was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had COVID-19. Zar and most of those who had been striking with, were sent into isolation and have ended their hunger strike.

Two settlers who began their strike late last week, are the only ones who are still fasting. This includes Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.