Netanyahu calls for plastic dividers in Israeli schools

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Likud faction in the Knesset on Monday that he would encourage schools to start to partition the desks with plastic dividers. Netanyhau praised the plastic dividers as a good Israeli invention that he said could join masks and social distancing as a means of preventing the spread of coronavirus.Netanyhau said that the dividers had proven effective in public transportation. Regarding the economy, Netanyahu said that data from the credit card companies indicated that the Israeli economy was 90% back to normal. He cited an article in The Economist about how economies around the world would be functioning at a 9% capacity for the foreseeable future due to the virus and said the article had been proven correct regarding Israel.