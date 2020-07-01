Netanyahu claims Mandelblit is attempting to ‘conspire’ against him

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out against the country’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit , on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening by claiming the A-G's “scheme to overthrew government” had been exposed “with all its ugliness.”

Netanyahu, who appointed Mandelblit in 2016, included a tweet by News 13 reporter Aviad Glickman, in which it's stated, citing sources in the legal community, that if Netanayhu “wants to accept a gift to the tune of NIS ten million, by all means let him quit his office in dignity and then he could accept even NIS 20 million.”



The tweet was made in response to the A-G telling the comptroller committee it should not approve Netanyahu’s request for up to NIS 10 million of his legal fees in his public corruption trial to be funded by American tycoon ally Spencer Partridge.



Netanyahu is the first serving prime minister to be indicted for corruption and continue to serve in office as he is not under any legal obligation to resign. He is however unable to serve as a minister in his own government.



The post by Netanyahu goes on to argue that the “top officials in the Justice Ministry called on him “to resign” so he can defend himself against “made up charges sewn together by Mandelblit.”





The post goes on to claim that the A-G is trying to sabotage the will of “millions of Israelis” who voted for Netanyahu and against the ruling of the Supreme Court.The Supreme Court ruled that Netanyahu may serve while suspected of accounts of corruption and breach of trust.

This is what these top officials call “Democracy” and “Rule of Law”, the post says.



Netanyahu has argued in the past that all the allegations against him will prove to contain nothing “because nothing happened.” He also argued that “it is permissible to receive presents from friends”.



The argument that Netanyahu could get as many cash gifts with which to pay his legal fees as he would like to if he quits is not a new one. The previous committee stated that as ministers resign and can accept presents if they wish, so could he.



Netanyahu appealed the decision in order to be allowed to accept money from people he knows with which to pay his lawyers several times.